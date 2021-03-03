US: ISM Services PMI declines to 55.3 in February vs. 58.7 expected

- ISM Services PMI came in weaker than expected in February.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains around 91.00 after the data.
The economic activity in the US' service sector continued to expand in February albeit at a softer pace than it did in January with the ISM Services PMI declining to 55.3 from 58.7 This reading missed the market expectation of 58.7.
Further details of the publication showed that the New Orders Index declined to 51.9 from 61.8, the Employment Index edged lower to 52.7 from 55.2. Finally, the Prices Paid Index jumped to its highest level since September 2008 at 71.8.
Commenting on the data, "there was a pullback in the rate of growth in the services sector in February," said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management Services Business Survey Committee.
"Respondents are mostly optimistic about business recovery and the economy," Nieves added. "Production-capacity constraints, material shortages and challenges in logistics and human resources are impacting the supply chain.
Market reaction
This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.2% on the day at 90.97.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2050 as dollar rises across the board
EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls missed with 117K. The ISM Services PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD edges higher as Sunak presents UK budget
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.40, paring previous losses as UK Chancellor Sunak presents a new budget that includes an extension to the furlough scheme, tax holidays, and other measures to support the economy. US yields and data are eyed.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725-20 region
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The risk-on mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven commodity. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias.
Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.
US Dollar Index: Upside remains capped by 91.60
DXY failed to move further north of the 91.00 mark on a more serious note on Wednesday, retreating to the negative territory after clinching multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band.