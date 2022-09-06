“Among many crosscurrents in the economy at present, the outlook for services spending is an important one and the latest data suggest continued expansion in the sector. Consumer demand looks to be resilient despite high inflation and rising interest rates . It's not a lack of demand, but still strained supply that remains the biggest issue.”

“While hiring remains a challenge, the employment component climbed back into expansion territory in August. Hiring has wobbled between expansion and contraction for most of the year, despite sturdy job gains in the actual payroll report. Some of the gap is likely explained by employers being unable to find workers.”

“The ISM services index rose 0.2 points in August to 56.9, marking the fastest pace of expansion in the sector in four months. Most of the underlying components of the survey moved in the right direction and the headline index was buoyed by a pickup in business activity and new orders.”

The ISM service sector activity index showed the highest reading in four months, after an unexpected increase in August. The underlying details point to services resilience with business activity and new orders notching their highest reading this year, explained analysts at Wells Fargo. They point out that supply challenges are easing, but hiring remains a challenge for employers.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.