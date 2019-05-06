US: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI improves to 56.9 in May vs. 55.5 expected

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing PMI in May rose to 56.9 from 55.5 in April and surpassed the market expectation of 55.5. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index extended its rebound from the multi-week lows that it set earlier in the session at 96.75 following the disappointing ADP data and was last seen down 0.08% on the day at 97.05.

