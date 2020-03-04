US ISM Non-manufacturing: Don’t expect a repeat performance in March – Wells Fargo

Data released on Wednesday showed the ISM Non-manufacturing rose to the highest level in a year to 57.3 in February. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the data shows that economic activity was strong before concerns about COVID-19 intensified. They warn March numbers won’t be as good as February.
Key Quotes:
“The ISM non-manufacturing index bucked expectations for a modest pullback in February, instead jumping 1.8 points to 57.3. The pickup mirrored the increase in regional service-sector surveys conducted by a number of Federal Reserve Banks, but has now diverged sharply from the Markit Services PMI, which fell to more than a six-year low in February.”
“The ISM non-manufacturing corollary to the Markit headline and one component of the composite index, the business activity index, fell more than three points in February, but remained firmly in expansion territory at 57.8. Driving the ISM non-manufacturing index higher over the month was a surge in new orders (up nearly seven points to a 20-month high of 63.1) and a pickup in hiring activity. The forward looking nature of both those components suggests that broad economic activity at least had some momentum heading into March and the recent bout of volatility in financial markets.”
“Concerns about sourcing due to the coronavirus were still evident in the survey, although skewed toward the goods sector or industries most directly in the crosshairs of the outbreak (...) We still expect to see some more discernable effects of the economic costs of trying to contain the coronavirus, however, in the next few months.”
“We will be watching the ISM non-manufacturing index closely for signs that the economic impact of the virus has extended beyond a supply shock to demand.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers amid potential Italian school shutdowns, strong US data
EUR/USD is rising from the lows around 1.11. Italy considers closing schools until mid-March. AS ADP NFP and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 as BOE's Bailey says limited space to cut
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, Incoming governor Bailey said the BOE is ready to act but has limited space amid the coronavirus crisis.
Breaking: BoC lowers policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.25%, USD/CAD spikes toward 1.3400
The Bank of Canada has decided to lower its policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.25% from 1.75% with an aim to help the economy battle the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.