US ISM Non-manufacturing consistent with moderate expansion in growth – Wells Fargo

The ISM non-manufacturing index rose in January to 55.5, surpassing expectations. Through the monthly volatility, the headline index remains consistent with moderate expansion in economic growth, explained analysts at Wells Fargo.
Key Quotes:
“Shrugging off the ongoing softness in the manufacturing sector, the ISM non-manufacturing index increased to a five-month high as respondents remained generally positive about business conditions and the overall economy. The breadth of improvement was broad-based with 12 of 18 industries reporting growth on the month.”
“The improving ISM performance is consistent with other measures of non-manufacturing activity.”
“The business activity index has shown marked improvement since hitting its ten-year low in November 2019. The forward-looking new orders index also firmed, suggesting momentum remains positive as firms begin to evaluate any potential business impact from the coronavirus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
