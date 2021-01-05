US: ISM Manufacturing PMI jumps to 60.7 in December, highest since August 2018

ISM Manufacturing PMI surged to its highest level in 28 months in December.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.00.

The business activity in the US manufacturing sector expanded at its strongest pace since August 2018 with the ISM Manufacturing PMI rising to 60.7 in December from 57.5 in November. This reading beat the market expectation of 56.6 by a wide margin.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Employment Index improved to 51.5 from 48.4 and the Prices Paid Index rose to the highest level in more than two years at 77.6. Finally, the New Orders Index climbed to 67.9 from 65.1.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.12% on a daily basis at 89.76.