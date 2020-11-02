US: ISM Manufacturing PMI jumps to 59.3 in October vs. 55.8 expected

- ISM Manufacturing PMI rose for the sixth straight month in October.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 94.10.
The business activity in the US' manufacturing sector expanded at an impressive pace in October with the ISM Manufacturing PMI jumping to 59.4 from 55.4 in September. This reading beat analysts' estimate of 55.8 by a wide margin.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Prices Paid Index rose to 65.6 from 59.5 and the New Orders Index surged to 67.9 from 60.2, the highest reading since January 2004. Finally, the Employment Index rose above 50 for the first time since July 2019 and came in at 53.2
Commenting on the data, “manufacturing performed well for the third straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering growth indicative of a normal expansion cycle," said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. "While certain industry sectors are experiencing difficulties that will continue in the near term, the overall manufacturing community continues to exceed expectations.”
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen gaining 0.27% on a daily basis at 94.13.
