US: ISM manufacturing index to print 56.3 for August – Nomura

US: ISM manufacturing index to print 56.3 for August – NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Nomura forecast a reading of 56.3 of ISM manufacturing index for August, unchanged from 56.3 in July (Consensus: 56.5).
Key Quotes
“Manufacturers’ sentiment has remained elevated despite reduced likelihood of a significant tax reform passing the Congress in the near term. August regional manufacturing surveys such as the Empire State and Philly Fed surveys showed strong increases in headline index with broad-based strength across subindices. The elevated sentiment may likely reflect steady improvement in core manufacturing output (excluding autos) and domestic demand. Based on these developments, we expect ISM manufacturing index to stay elevated in the near term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.