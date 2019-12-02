US: ISM manufacturing index likely to continue to recover in November – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for the US ISM manufacturing index to continue to recover in November, rising to 49.2 from 48.3 given recent optimism on trade discussions and the firming of some regional surveys, including Chicago and Philadelphia.

Key Quotes

“On the contrary, and largely reflecting a recent moderation in consumer spending, we look for a modest decline in the non-manufacturing index to a still firm 54.5 following last month's 2pt gain to 54.7.”