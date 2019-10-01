US: ISM index likely to rebound to 50.8 in September – TD Securities

The research team of TD Securities is looking for a rebound in the US ISM index to 50.8, as they expect easing trade tensions to have marginally boosted business sentiment in September.

Key Quotes

“Although the regional surveys continue to give mixed signals, the average of the ISM-adjusted versions is pointing to some improvement since August. In addition, a recent spate of stable capex orders, improving China PMIs and a firmer Markit manufacruting index also boost the odds for a positive surprise, in our view.”