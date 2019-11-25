US is used to suppressing specific countries and enterprises without any solid evidence - Global Times

Commenting on the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to bar Chinese telecommunication giants Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy program, "the United States is used to suppressing specific countries end enterprises without any solid evidence," China's foreign ministry said, according to a Global Times Twitter thread.

"This economic bullying by the US side blatantly flouts US' principle of market economy," the news outlet added. "If this principle does not need to be adhered to, other countries can also do the same to US companies."

These comments don't seem to be impacting the market sentiment. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1.05% on the day at 1.788%.