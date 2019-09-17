US-Iran war would trigger a global recession – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts tensions are likely to remain high even as an outright military conflict between the US/Saudi Arabia and Iran remains a low likelihood,.
Key Quotes
“If the situation does not escalate much further, the impact on financial markets and global economy should be limited.”
“However, in a serious military conflict involving Iran and US/Saudi Arabia, world economy would fall into recession as oil prices could rise to USD150.”
“The inflation spike would cause a sharp drop in real wages, reducing private consumption. Uncertainty would hit investments, causing central banks to react.”
“Risky assets would sell off while safe haven assets would rally.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data
EUR/USD fell sharply on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. A below-forecast German Zew survey will likely accentuate bearish pressures around the EUR. The bulls need a break above trendline sloping lower from June highs.
GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings
With no positive Brexit developments and the UK Parliament deadlock, GBP/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA ahead of London open. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold: Trades below $1,500, looks south on bearish crossover
Gold is looking south with the 4-hour chart reporting a bearish crossover. The 4-hour chart shows the 50-period moving average has crossed below the 200-period moving average. That bearish crossover indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.