US-Iran tensions amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that focus this morning will be on the market reaction to the US killing of a leading Iranian commander, which has sent oil prices higher.
Key Quotes
“In an airstrike at Bagdad airport in Iraq, the US took out the Iranian head of the elite Quds force and spearhead of Iran's rising military influence in the Middle East. The price of Brent oil has jumped UD2½ from USD66 per barrel to USD68.5 per barrel, as the attack could risk escalating the US-Iran conflict and proxy war activities in Iraq. In a comment to the attack, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the assassination "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation" and Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamanei warned of "severe retaliation".”
“On the data front, the US ISM manufacturing index for December will be today's highlight. The ISM index has fallen to lower levels than other US surveys and has not yet shown the signs of a recovery that we see in business surveys globally. Hence, we see some upside risk to today's number where consensus looks for a rise from 48.1 to 49.9.”
“Tonight, the minutes from the December FOMC meeting will be released. At the meeting, the Fed sent a signal of being firmly on hold with 13 out of 17 members expecting no rate changes in 2020 while three members projected one hike.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after major US-Iranian escalation, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150 following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The risk-off mood sends investors to the safety of the US dollar. German inflation figures and US ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured closer to 1.3100 amid Mid-East tensions, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.3150 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI is set to show ongoing contraction and Brexit speculation continues.
Forex Today: Fear grips markets as US kills top Iranian commander, ISM, FOMC awaited
The US killed Qassem Suleimani, a top Iranian commander, in Bahgdad's airport. Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, vowed "severe revenge." Global markets are selling off, and oil prices spiked higher.
WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport
Reports of a missile attack at a Baghdad airport hit the screens, with reports that seven pro-Iranian security officials had been killed. Oil prices spiked on supply concerns and at its high had rallied over 4%. Gold also followed suit.
USD/JPY holds the lower ground above 108.00 on US-Iran tensions
USD/JPY is flashing red for the fifth straight day and is currently trading around 108.10, having hit fresh two-month lows at 108.00. The anti-risk Yen remains buoyed, courtesy of heightened US-Iran tensions. US airstrike is a major escalation, experts say.