US-Iran news: Missile strikes' aim was not to kill US troops, calm boosts markets

Cautiously optimistic amid US-Iran de-escalation

A quiet Asian affair this Thursday that saw risk-on action in the regional equities following the overnight de-escalation address by the US President Trump. Trump declared that Iran appeared to be standing down from military conflict with the US, the remarks that sent stock indexes surging higher. Read more...

Asian stocks ignore soft China inflation as fears of US-Iran war recede

Asian equities stay on the front foot during the pre-European session on Thursday. The shares mainly benefited from the absence of the US-Iran war whereas an upbeat growth forecast from the World Bank adds to optimism. In doing so, China’s softer than forecast Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for December seem to be ignored. Read more…

Iranian Commander Hajizadeh: Missile strikes' aim was not to kill US troops

Missile attacks on US targets started operation that will continue across the region, senior Iranian Commander Hajizadeh told the state television on Thursday and explained that missile strikes' aim was not to kill US troops but to damage the US' military machine, per Reuters. Read more...