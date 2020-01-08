Danske Bank analysts point out that overnight two US military bases in Iraq were attacked and the Iran Revolutionary Guard was quick to claim responsibility claiming it sent 'tens' of missiles.
Key Quotes
“The latest reports are that a total of 15 missiles were fired with 11 hitting targets - 10 of which hit the Ayn-al-Asad base; an important US facility in Iraq. At the time of writing the size of the damages is unclear and it has not been confirmed whether there are any fatalities from the attacks.”
“US President Trump was quick on Twitter writing 'All is well ', that the assessment of causalities and damage is taking place and that he will be making a statement later today. Iran's foreign minister Zarif described the retaliation measures as self-defence and proportionate in size relative to the US assassination of Iran General Soleimani last week. He emphasised on Twitter that 'We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against aggression '.”
“Until this morning markets had been characterised by a 'wait-and-see' mode with respect to the Middle East tensions, the earnings season starting next week and Friday's non-farm payrolls report. The attacks mark a clear escalation and the next big thing to watch out for is the US response, which is likely to be a function of the actual damages done in this morning's attacks. We will therefore keep a close eye out for news flow on the damages.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1150 amid poor German data, Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 in the wake of disappointing German Factory Orders, which dropped 1.3%. Mid-East tensions remain high after Iran's strike against US bases in Iraq.
GBP/USD trading around 1.3150 as Brexit returns to the spotlight
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3150 as the UK parliament resumes its debates on the Brexit bill. The EU's Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet UK PM Johnson to discuss the next steps.
Forex Today: Gold breaches $1,600 after Iran strikes US base, Bitcoin surges, US data eyed
Iran fired missiles against US military bases in Iraq, claiming it was a measured response to last week's killing of the top Iranian general. President Donald Trump tweets that all is well
Oil corrects further below $64 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
WTI reverses its rally to 8.5-month highs of $65.67 and trades below $64 amid hopes of US-Iran geopolitical de-escalation. The sellers eye next support at 61.8% Fib level of the current month upside at $62.58.
USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
USD/JPY stalls its recovery below 108.50, although it holds above 108.00 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks.