US: International trade deficit widened to $54.9 billion in August

International trade balance widened more than expected in August.

US Dollar Index recovers toward the 99 handle.

The United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday reported that the goods and services deficit was $54.9 billion in August, up $0.9 billion from $54.0 billion in July. This reading was worse than the market expectation for a deficit of $54.5 billion.

"August exports were $207.9 billion, $0.5 billion more than July exports," the press release read. "August imports were $262.8 billion, $1.3 billion more than July imports."

Despite this uninspiring reading, the US Dollar Index erased its daily losses and was last flat on the day at 98.91.