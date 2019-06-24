US Intelligence Agency Chief: North Korea's Kim not ready to denuclearize – Reuters

Reuters quoted the US Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Robert Ashley while he spoke during the Fox News interview.

As per the news report, Mr. Ashley said that the US intelligence community does not believe that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready to denuclearize.

The US President Donald Trump will visit South Korea this weekend for two days after an exchange of letters with North Korea’s Kim boosted hopes for a resumption of talks aimed at ending North Korea’s nuclear program, the report further mentions.