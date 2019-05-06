US intel shows Saudi Arabia escalated its missile program with help from China – CNN

While the relationship between the US and China are already sour, the CNN came out with a news report citing anonymous sources claiming that the US government has obtained intelligence that Saudi Arabia has significantly escalated its ballistic missile program with the help of China.

The news report further said that the sources said Trump administration did not initially disclose its knowledge of this classified development to key members of Congress infuriating Democrats who discovered it outside of regular US government channels and concluded it had been deliberately left out of a series of briefings where they say it should have been presented.

The previously unreported classified intelligence indicates Saudi Arabia has expanded both its missile infrastructure and technology through recent purchases from China.