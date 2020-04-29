Initial Jobless Claims expected to be 3.5 million. The information will inform how markets will assess the fully involved second quarter, Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet, informs.

Key quotes

“Initial jobless claims are projected to be 3.5 million in the week of April 24 bringing the total from March 20 to 29.953 million while continuing claims for the six month benefits period is also to forecast to rise by the same amount to 19.476 million.”

“The greater the decline in January, February, and March the more negative will become the outlook for April, May, and June.”

“Equities and bonds will respond in a straight forward fashion with higher prices, and for bonds lower yields if the number is no worse than expected and the safety premium will continue to leach from the dollar.”