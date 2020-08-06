US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Weak dollar on US second wave and economic worries

Currency markets have sold the US dollar to pre-pandemic levels over the last three weeks largely on anticipated economic weakness. Initial jobless claims, which are forecast to show little improvement in the latest week as businesses continue to lay off workers or fail in the uneven economic recovery from the pandemic shutdown, set the tone ahead of Friday’s NFP, FXStreet’s Joseph Trevisani briefs.
Key quotes
“First time filings for jobless benefits are forecast to be 1.408 million in the July 31 week, a small drop from 1.434 in the prior period and exactly where they were six weeks ago on June 26 while continuing claims are projected to dip to 16.839 million from 17.018 million. The low has been 16.151 million the week of July 10.”
“The continuing layoffs represented by the claims numbers may come from struggling and failing small businesses that cannot exist without substantial foot traffic, something still missing in many cities. On the other hand, payrolls may show the growth, expansion and hiring in the larger businesses covered in the improving manufacturing PMI figures and the likely gains in the larger service sector.”
“Currency markets have sold the US dollar against the majors over the last three weeks on expected economic weakness from the second wave of Covid cases. The stalling labor market is a main component of that scenario with Non-farm payrolls on Friday the key metric but claims will set the stage.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the new two-year highs. US jobless claims beat estimates with 1.186 million in the week ending on July 31, Tensions toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls are rising and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, consolidating its gains. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.