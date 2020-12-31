US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Temporary surge without affecting unemployment trends

Initial Jobless Claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between surprise gains and losses. First-time filings are expected to increase to 833,000 after 803,000 while continuing claims are predicted to rise to 5.433 million from 5.337 million. Currency markets can be volatile in the final weeks of the year, FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani reports.
On the last day of the year, commodity-linked currencies are the best performers against the greenback, followed by EUR and GBP.
Key quotes
“Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period, two weeks after the highest total since early September and one week after the lowest filings this month.”
“Continuing claims are projected to reach 5.433 million in the December 18 week, after falling to 5.337 million, the lowest of the pandemic era, the previous week.”
“Initial Jobless Claims in the US have been the pandemic's telltale. They signaled the abrupt shift to catastrophe in March and have been monitored ever since for the recovery. The recent volatility in filing is directly tied to the newly imposed restrictions in a few states. It does not represent a national trend. As such the potential variation in the weekly numbers, will, barring a huge disparity, have little impact on the currency markets, even in their end of year liquidity desert.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs further beyond mid-1.3600, fresh 31-month tops
The buying interest around the British pound picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair further beyond mid-1.3600, or fresh 31-month tops.
EUR/USD to enjoy a considerable gain on a break above 1.2310
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.2309 as speculative interest kept selling the greenback heading into the year-end. Euro/dollar hovers around 1.2300 while higher highs are still in sight.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1890 level
Gold traded with a negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the $1890 level.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Volatility is not a trend
Initial jobless claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between between surprise gains and losses. Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period.
US Dollar Index: Fizzles corrective pullback from multi-day low below weekly resistance
US dollar index (DXY) fades recent bounces off 32-month low while receding to 89.60 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the greenback gauge reverses the recovery gains from the multi-month low, marked during the Asian session, amid failures to cross the immediate resistance line.