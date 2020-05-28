US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Dollar losing its risk-premium advantage

Initial claims are expected to drop to 2.1 million from 2.438 million while continuing claims are forecast to add 677,000 to 25.75 million. Markets are looking for signs that rehiring is starting to cut into unemployment as dollar risk-premium continues to ebb, FXStreet’s analyst Joseph Trevisani reports.

Key quotes

“Initial Jobless Claims are forecast to rise 2.1 million in the May 22 week bringing the total to 40.715 million, 24.7% of the American work force since the pandemic crashed into the US economy in the middle of March. Continuing Claims are predicted to rise to 25.75 million in the May 15 week from 25.073 million.”

“The reopening of the economy is expected to bring millions of unemployed back to work, though to last week there has been no indication of that in the claims statistics.”

“For the markets that are eagerly anticipating recovery, a small indication will suffice. It will not take much good news to send the equities higher and cause the dollar to surrender the balance of its risk advantage.”