US: Initial claims was 258,000, an increase of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level

US: Initial claims was 258,000, an increase of 15,000 from the previous week's revised levelBy Eren Sengezer
According to the official report released by the United States Department of Labor, In the week ending March 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 258,000, an increase of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 2,000 from 241,000 to 243,000.
Key details
- The 4-week moving average was 240,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 1,750 from 237,250 to 239,000
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.4 percent for the week ending March 11, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate
- The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending March 11 was 2,000,000, a decrease of 39,000 from the previous week's revised level
- The previous week's level was revised up 9,000 from 2,030,000 to 2,039,000
- The 4-week moving average was 2,026,750, a decrease of 32,000 from the previous week's revised average
- The previous week's average was revised up by 4,500 from 2,054,250 to 2,058,750.