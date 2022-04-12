The annual rate of inflation climbed to 8.5% in March, the highest level since 1981. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that despite wide-ranging price increases again in March, they believe this likely marks the peak in post-COVID inflation. They expect demand for goods to waver as spending pivots back toward services, and this transition should temper goods inflation.
Key Quotes:
“The headline consumer price index surged 1.2% in March, the largest monthly increase since September 2005. About 70% of March's increase can be tied to higher energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but energy was not the only source of pain for households.”
“The squeeze on households' from skyrocketing prices for necessities is very real. However, underneath the surface there are signs that pandemic-related inflation is beginning to ease. Core goods inflation fell by the most since April 2020, led by a decline in used auto prices, while core services inflation gathered steam amid higher prices for airfare, lodging away from home and other "reopening" categories. This rotation away from goods and toward services inflation has been long anticipated, and although widening lockdowns in China are a risk to this transition, today's data are an encouraging sign that goods inflation is finally rolling over.”
“Despite another month of wide-ranging price increases in March, we believe this likely marks the peak in post-COVID inflation. Upcoming monthly gains will be set against the eye-popping inflation of last spring's reopening, when prices rose 0.6%-0.9% per month from April to June.”
“Inflation remains a long way off from returning to the Fed's target. With inflation so far above target, we expect the Fed to expedite tightening and hike the fed funds rate by 50 bps at both the May and June FOMC meetings, in addition to beginning to wind-down the balance sheet in May.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stuggles to hold above 1.0900
EUR/USD has staged a rebound as the greenback lost interest after the US inflation data, which showed that the Core CPI rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in March. The pair, however, lost its recovery momentum after rising above 1.0900 and erased its daily gains.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.3050
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.3050 area with the immediate reaction to the US inflation figures. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged higher to 6.5% in March vs 6.6% expected.
Gold spikes to fresh multi-week high, above $1,970 post-US CPI
A combination of supporting factors pushed spot gold to a fresh multi-week high on Tuesday. The US CPI accelerated to 8.5% and boosted the metal’s appeal as a hedge against inflation. Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and further extended support.
A unique buying opportunity presents before Shiba Inu price doubles
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI shoots down hawks as equities bounce
The CPI data from the US just released should at least provide some relief to markets. While broadly in line and a little better in the core number, investors have been conditioned to expect the worst now from inflation figures.