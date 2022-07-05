US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, drop to the lowest levels since September 2021 by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. That said, the inflation gauge recently flashed the 2.30% mark, reversing the previous rebound from the yearly low of 2.33%.
The recently downbeat inflation expectations don’t rule out the inflation fears as the inversion of the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yield curve appears to hint at the global economic slowdown.
That said, Germany’s energy crisis, Italy’s drought and the Bank of England’s grim economic outlook were the latest catalysts that propelled the economic woes. Additionally, strong prints of the US Factory Ordesr for May also propelled concerns of Fed's aggresive rate hikes and contributed to the market's pain.
Amid these plays, US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped to the highest levels in 20 years while equities dropped, before a mild recovery, whereas the US Treasury yields refreshed one-month low while inverting the yield curve between the 2-year and 10-year coupons. The S&P 500 Futures, however, struggle for a clear direction of late.
Moving on, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the US ISM Services PMI for June will be crucial for short-term market directions.
Also read: US 2s-10s Treasury Yield curve inverts, as recession fears build up
