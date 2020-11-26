US Inflation expectations shrug off oil price advances, vaccine hopes

US inflation expectations, as indicated by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate figures of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, remain sluggish around 1.75% during early Wednesday.
In doing so, the risk barometer fails to cheer the recent strength in oil prices as well as calls that Janet Yellen’s role as US Treasury Secretary will propel the yields. Further, hopes that the covid vaccine will soon out also fail to please the market bulls.
The reason could be spotted from the Fed’s cautious optimism as well as fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as the global count crosses 60 million.
Also weighing the market sentiment could be the chatters concerning US-China trade relations and the American government sanction on Russian and Chinese companies. Additionally, China’s warning, indirectly coming from the state-run Global Times (GT), to US President-elect Joe Biden over Taiwan offered an extra burden on the market players.
Against this backdrop, the Thanksgiving Day holiday restricts the market mood and causes the traders to await fresh clues as equities wobble around a multi-month high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
