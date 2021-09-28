US inflation expectations rise to 13-day top

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, print a four-day uptrend at the end of Tuesday’s North American trading.
In doing so, the risk barometer extends the previous week’s bounce off the monthly low while flashing a 2.38% level at the latest.
The latest run-up in the US inflation expectations is the longest since July, validating the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish signals and the Fedspeak that recently favored tapering.
It’s worth observing that the improving inflation expectations propel the US 10-year Treasury yields to the highest levels since mid-June while weighing on the equities the previous day. That said, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains at the latest.
As firmer hopes of escalating price pressure underpin the Fed tapering and rate hike plans, traders may extend the risk-off moves going forward with eyes on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Testimony version 2.0, as well as China and US stimulus.
