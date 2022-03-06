US Inflation expectations retreat from multi-day top ahead of CPI release

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, retreated from the highest levels since mid-November by the end of Friday’s North American session.

In doing so, the inflation gauge failed to justify an upbeat US jobs report, as well as hawkish comments from Chicago Fed President and FOMC member Charles Evans, while easing from 2.71% level marked the previous day to 2.67% at the latest.

That said, the US jobs report for February showed that the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 678K, well above the median forecast of a 400K figure and upwardly revised 484K prior. On the same line, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.8% versus 4.0% previous readings and 3.9% expected. It’s worth noting that the inflation-concerned Fed also had a reason to like the February employment report as the Average Hourly Earnings (AHE) rose 5.1% YoY versus market consensus of 5.8% and the revised down 5.5% figure for January.

On the other hand, Fed’s Evans said, per Reuters, “The U.S. central bank is on track to raising rates this year, though it may be ‘more than I think is essential’ to do so at every policy-setting meeting.”

It’s worth noting that the probabilities favoring the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March remained firmer, recently 94% per the CME’s FedWatch Tool, which in turn keeps the US dollar on the front foot, also backed by the recent risk-aversion wave due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

To sum up, the latest retreat in the US inflation expectations isn't a guide for the softer USD as traders await February's Consumer Price Index (CPI) details.

