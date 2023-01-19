US inflation expectations as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data justify the recent hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Officials and keeps the US Dollar buyers hopeful, despite its latest weakness.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most in a week while snapping the three-day recovery the previous day amid mixed data.
It’s worth noting that the latest prints of the 5-year and 10-year inflation expectations portray a rebound from the multi-month low to 2.21% and 2.20% respectively. That said, the 5-year precursor of the inflation dropped to the lowest levels in two years while the 10-year counterpart refreshed a 23-month low on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that it will take time and resolve to get high inflation down to the fed's 2% target. The policymaker also added, “The policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time.” On the same line, Boston Fed President Collins signaled that the baseline remains that the effective fed funds rate should settle slightly above 5.0%, implying three more 25bp rate rises.
Given the recently upbeat US inflation expectations and the hawkish Fedspeak, the riskier assets may witness further hardships.
Also read: Forex Today: The focus remains on sentiment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes to snap four-week uptrend around 0.6900 amid hawkish central bank talks, recession woes
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status, as well as bears the burden of downbeat statistics at home, as it holds lower ground near 0.6900 after declining for the last two consecutive days. The pair braces for the first negative weekly closing in five while keeping the reversal from the highest levels since August.
EUR/USD aims to surpass 1.0840 as hawkish ECB bets soar
The EUR/USD pair is struggling to extend its rebound above the immediate resistance of 1.0840 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is expected to stretch its recovery move amid hawkish commentary from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and hawkish cues from ECB December meeting accounts.
Gold: Bulls piled in, smashing offers out of the park to $1.935
Gold price made a strong move to test $1,935 on Thursday, denying the bears a free ride into low-hanging fruit below $1,900 and hitting stops at $1,920 and above.
Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Stocks lose traction despite improved US data
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.