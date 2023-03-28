US inflation expectations marches to two-week high

Markets remain dicey during early Wednesday as traders await more clues to overcome the mixed sentiment backed by hopes of overcoming the banking crisis and indecision about the global central banks’ next moves amid the light calendar.
However, the cautious optimism and recently firmer US data put a bit under the US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED). The same underpins the US Treasury bond yields and allows the Fed bets to remain firmer.
That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields grind higher after rising in the last two consecutive days while the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests market players placing near 65% bets on another 0.25% rate hike for May 03 meeting.
It should be noted that the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) recently flashed a three-day and two-day winning streak respectively while posting the 2.31% and 2.34% level in that order. With this, the inflation precursors rose to the highest levels in a fortnight.
Given the latest run-up in inflation expectations, as well as the rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar should witness a corrective bound. However, it all depends upon Friday’s key inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation index.
Also read: Forex Today: Dollar keeps moving south as markets settle down
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips below 0.6700 as downbeat Australia inflation recall Aussie bears
AUD/USD drops 20 pips to 0.6690 as Aussie inflation disappoints during early Wednesday. In doing so, the risk barometer pair snaps two-day winning streak. That said, Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index dropped to 6.8% YoY in February versus 7.2% expected and 7.4% prior.
EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation
The EUR/USD pair has stretched its north-side journey to near the critical resistance of 1.0850 in the early Asian session. The absence of exhaustion signals indicates that the major currency pair is gathering strength to add more gains.
Gold is in pressure mode as markets reassess banking crisis, inflation woes
Gold stays defensive around $1,972, after snapping a two-day losing streak the previous day, as bulls seek more clues amid a cautious mood ahead of the top-tier data. Also challenging the XAU/USD price could be the mixed concerns about the market’s recent optimism that the banking turmoil is over.
“Cash out by next week,“ FDIC tells crypto depositors exposed to Signature bank - Here’s why
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has asked crypto customers exposed to the defunct Signature bank to exit by next week, whether they have a new bank or not.
Rates spark: No news is good news for rates
No banking contagion news allows rates to jump back but we doubt more than one Fed hike can be priced by the curve. This means the 2Y hovering around a 4% yield. Euro rates have more upside on a hawkish European Central Bank but monetary tightening is working its way through the system.