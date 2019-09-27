Analysts at TD Securities are anticipating growth in the US personal spending to have slowed to a still firm 0.3% m/m in August, down from 0.6% in July.

Key Quotes

“This would keep real spending growth at a still strong 3.9% pace so far in Q3. Furthermore, we forecast income to rise a strong 0.5% m/m, recovering from the soft 0.1% increase in July.”

“In addition, we expect core inflation to inch up 0.2% m/m, lifting the annual measure from 1.6% to 1.8% y/y — its highest level since December — while headline inflation should have only ticked up 0.1% m/m (1.5% y/y) as food and energy prices remain a headwind.”