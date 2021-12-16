US Industrial Production: Things are at least not getting worse – Wells Fargo

“Overall capacity utilization rose to 76.8% in November, which is the highest reading since November 2019. That said, it might be premature to worry about a meaningful inflation push from tight capacity, at least if history is any guide. At it's highest point in the prior cycle, capacity utilization topped out at 79.9%, and in the 1990s it rose as high at 85%.”

“There was not much in the way of new developments in today's report; the country's industrial output is limited by the availability of raw materials and workers. While both will improve over time, any meaningful change is still several months away. The fact that ISM supplier deliveries came down a few points in November suggests it is at least not getting worse.”

“U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November, a tenth of a percentage point shy of the consensus expectation; though after accounting for a slight upward revision to October's increase, the level of industrial output is essentially right in line with expectations.”

Still beset by supply chain constraints and labor shortages, industrial production grew just 0.5% in November, a marked slowdown from the upwardly revised 1.7% pick-up in October, mentioned analysts at Wells Fargo. They point out that slight improvements in supplier deliveries suggest things are at least not getting worse.

