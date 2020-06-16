US Industrial Production: Still-low levels of manufacturing activity – Wells Fargo

After a record drop in April, May saw manufacturing production increase by the most since the 1950s, point out Wells Fargo’s economist. They argue that declines in output at utilities and mines held broader industrial production to a gain of just 1.4%.
Key Quotes:
"While the 3.8% pop in May for manufacturing output was the best since 1959, it was still short of the 5.0% gain expected by the consensus after the biggest drop on record the month prior."
“Re-opening at auto plants around the country led to a more-than-doubling of motor vehicle and parts production (+120.8%). Still, even after that increase in May, the level of output for autos is still less than a quarter of the way back to its peak.”
“Utilities output fell 2.3% in May. The shift to working from home may be providing some lift here, but clearly not enough to offset the still-low levels of manufacturing activity and the draw on the power grid that activity demands.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 as Fed's Powell testifies, after robust retail sales
EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 as Fed Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill and repeats his projection of a slow recovery. US Retail Sales rose more than expected in May.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold holds steady near $1724-25 area, Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impetus
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1717-16 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and was last seen trading in the neutral territory.
WTI stopped perfectly at the hourly trendline following the Saudi export announcement
WTI has been trading higher in line with the general risk-tone in the markets today. There have been some blips from news headlines as China announced another lockdown in Beijing following a potential second wave of the coronavirus.