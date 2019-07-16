US: Industrial production stagnates in June, USD ignores

According to the latest data published by the Federal Reserve, industrial production in the U.S. stayed unchanged on a monthly basis following May's 0.4% growth and missed the market expectation of 0.2%. Further details of the publication revealed that capacity utilization in June edged lower to 77.9% from 78.1%.

The US Dollar Index, which pushed higher on the back of upbeat retail sales data earlier in the session, largely ignored this disappointing data and was last up 0.38% on the day at 97.29.