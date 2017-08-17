US: Industrial production rose 0.2% in July following an increase of 0.4% in June

US: Industrial production rose 0.2% in July following an increase of 0.4% in JuneBy Eren Sengezer
"Industrial production rose 0.2 percent in July following an increase of 0.4 percent in June," the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve announced on Thursday.
Key quotes:
- In July, manufacturing output edged down 0.1 percent; the production of motor vehicles and parts fell substantially, but that decrease was mostly offset by a net gain of 0.2 percent for other manufacturing industries
- Capacity utilization for the industrial sector was unchanged in July at 76.7 percent, a rate that is 3.2 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2016) average
- Following a six-month string of increases beginning in September 2016, factory output was little changed, on net, between February and July
- The indexes for mining and utilities in July rose 0.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. At 105.5 percent of its 2012 average, total industrial production was 2.2 percent above its year-earlier level
