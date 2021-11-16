US Industrial Production: Rebound from hurricane Ida behind the positive numbers – Wells Fargo

The 1.6% increase in industrial production for October is partly a make-up for the 1.3% storm-related decline in September, explained analysts at Wells Fargo. They consider the enduring challenge for production is the supply chain crisis, something far more disruptive to output than a Hurricane.
Key Quotes:
“Industrial production gained 1.6% in October more than making up for the 1.3% dip in September. The gain handily exceeded expectations and the Federal Reserve attributes half of the gain in October to recovery from the effects of Hurricane Ida. This makes intuitive sense as you look into the underlying details.
The largest overall increase within manufacturing industries was motor vehicle and parts production which shot up 11.0% in October. That would ordinarily be a remarkably outsized gain. However, coming on the heels of back-to-back monthly declines that sum to just over 10% in August and September, the big surge in October begins to feel more like a matter of just getting back on track.”
“In this context it is an immense frustration to firms that find themselves unable to put their plants and equipment to profitable use despite core capital orders having risen more in this cycle than any other in the past 20 years. Capacity utilization rose, but at just 76.4% it remains below it long run 30-year average of 78.4%.”
“The rebound from Hurricane Ida was also behind the pickup in mining production. After the Hurricane limited oil & gas production in the Gulf of Mexico for the first half of September, mining output jumped 4.1% in October and oil & gas drilling specifically rose 9.3%, the highest monthly gain since January. Every category of energy production moved higher during the month. For utilities, relatively warmer-than-usual weather in October was behind the 1.2% gain.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh 2021-low below 1.1350 Premium
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish and extended its slide toward 1.1300 in the early American session. Rising US Treasury bond yields on the back of the stronger-than-expected October Retail Sales data and hawkish Fed commentary seem to be providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold hits fresh daily lows under $1860 on a volatile session Premium
After a spike higher, the precious metal spikes to the downside and then rebounds to $1865. Volatile session for metals as the US dollar strengthens. US economic data surpass expectations, stocks and yields rise.
XRP price momentum shifts to the downside as Ripple bears take over
Ripple price is under pressure today as XRP price corrected 10% in just two trading days. XPR price sees earlier support holding for now, but tailwinds start to fade. Expect bears to push for another leg lower towards holding another 8% losses.
UK CPI Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for GBP/USD Premium
Economists expect a 3.9% UK inflation read for October. It would take a major surprise of 4.5% or higher to push the pound significantly higher. Figures closer to 3% would cast doubts about a rate increase and would sink sterling.