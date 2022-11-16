US October Industrial Production will be reported on Wednesday, November 16 at 14:15 GMT and is expected at 0.2% month-on-month vs. 0.4% in September. Here you can find the expectations as forecast by the economists and researchers of six major banks regarding the upcoming data.
Overall, the manufacturing sector is slowing but has held up relatively well in the face of Fed tightening.
RBC Economics
“We expect US Industrial Production to edge up 0.1% in October, with higher manufacturing output (+0.4%) offsetting a pullback in utilities output (-1%).”
NBF
“Output growth could have decelerated in the manufacturing segment, but that may have been offset by a strong showing for utilities. All in all, headline Industrial Production may have risen 0.3% MoM.”
CIBC
“Hours worked continued to rise in manufacturing in October, while employers added to headcounts, suggesting that the ongoing alleviation of supply chain issues is supporting factory activity in some sub-sectors. Although oil rig counts also increased, weaker demand for goods outside of autos could have limited growth in total Industrial Production to 0.2% in October.”
Wells Fargo
“We expect Industrial Production to increase 0.2% in October, and we look for capacity utilization to inch up to a fresh cycle high of 80.4%.”
Citibank
“Industrial Production should rise a modest 0.1% MoM in October, but with a stronger 0.4% MoM increase in manufacturing production. Weaker utilities production in total IP would be a result of relatively more mild temperatures during the month of October. For the largest subset of manufacturing, however, this would be another solid increase similar to September, in line with strength in manufacturing employment in October and a pick up in hours worked. The manufacturing sector does face downside risks from weaker goods demand globally and a strong USD weighing on export demand. However, real production as measured in the industrial production report has remained solid with no substantial weakening just yet, possibly as softer demand allows production to pick up after many months of constrained supply.”
TDS
“We expect Industrial Production to contract 0.3% MoM in October following the strong 0.4% gain registered in September. We expect strength in manufacturing activities (+0.5% MoM) to be more than offset by a sharp decline in output for the utilities sector.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD climbs above 1.0400 ahead of US data
EURUSD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0400 in the European session amid easing geopolitical tensions. October Retail Sales and Industrial Production data will be featured in the US economic docket and ECB President Lagarde will deliver a speech.
GBPUSD rises above 1.1900 as US Dollar weakens
GBPUSD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1900 during the European trading hours. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the US Dollar ahead of key macroeconomic data releases and helps the pair push higher.
Gold surpasses $1,780, closes in on multi-month highs
Gold price has started to push higher following a consolidation phase during the Asian trading hours and rose above $1,780 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined below 3.8% ahead of US data, helping XAUUSD gather bullish momentum.
Terra’s Luna Classic price hints at a 20% explosive move soon
Luna Classic price remains lull while the bullish momentum continues to surge. This development suggests that LUNC could trigger a 20% upswing soon.
US October Retail Sales Preview: US Dollar unlikely to find reprieve Premium
Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rise by 1% in October after staying unchanged at $684 billion in September. Market participants will pay attention to the Q3 earnings reports of big retailers.