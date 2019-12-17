US: Industrial production likely surged in November – TDS

According to analysts at TD Securities, the US industrial production likely surged in November, due largely to a rebound in auto production following the end of the GM strike (TD 1.0%; consensus 0.8%).

Key Quotes

“Weather-related strength in utilities probably contributed to the surge as well. We estimate manufacturing output rose 1.1% m/m, with non-auto manufacturing flat. Separately, we expect housing starts to add 1,355k units in November — just below its recent high — as the housing sector continues to benefit from low interest rates and still solid consumer fundamentals.”