US: Industrial production likely retreated in September – NBF

Analysts at National Bank Financial, point out that in the US, we’ll get information about economic activity in late Q3 thanks to September data.

Key Quotes

“Industrial production could have retreated sharply (-0.5%) if, as we expect, production in the auto sector was hit by the general strike at GM which halted production at no less than 31 auto factories during the month. Mining output could also act as a drag on overall production judging from a decrease in the number of rigs operating in the country.”