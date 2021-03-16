US: Industrial Production in February contracts by 2.2% vs. +0.6% expected

- Industrial Production in US fell sharply in February amid severe weather conditions.
- US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate in daily range below 92.00.
Industrial Production in the United States contracted by 2.2% on a monthly basis in February, the US Federal Reserve reported on Tuesday. This reading followed January's expansion of 1.1% and missed the market expectation for an increase of 0.6% by a large margin.
Additional takeaways
"The severe winter weather in the south-central region of the country in mid-February accounted for the bulk of the declines in output for the month."
"At 104.7% of its 2012 average, total industrial production in February was 4.2% lower than its year-earlier level."
"Capacity utilization for the industrial sector decreased 1.7% in February to 73.8%, a rate that is 5.8% below its long-run (1972–2020) average."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.07% on a daily basis at 91.77.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
