US: Industrial Production in February contracts by 2.2% vs. +0.6% expected

Industrial Production in US fell sharply in February amid severe weather conditions.

US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate in daily range below 92.00.

Industrial Production in the United States contracted by 2.2% on a monthly basis in February, the US Federal Reserve reported on Tuesday. This reading followed January's expansion of 1.1% and missed the market expectation for an increase of 0.6% by a large margin.

Additional takeaways

"The severe winter weather in the south-central region of the country in mid-February accounted for the bulk of the declines in output for the month."

"At 104.7% of its 2012 average, total industrial production in February was 4.2% lower than its year-earlier level."

"Capacity utilization for the industrial sector decreased 1.7% in February to 73.8%, a rate that is 5.8% below its long-run (1972–2020) average."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.07% on a daily basis at 91.77.