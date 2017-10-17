US: Industrial production forecasted to post a mild rebound in September - TDS

US: Industrial production forecasted to post a mild rebound in September - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
US industrial production is forecasted to post a mild rebound in September from the Harvey-induced drop the prior month, suggests the analysis team at TDS.
Key Quotes
“While Hurricane Irma will once again distort the data, TD looks for a 0.2% m/m increase (market: 0.3%), led by the normalization of energy output, while Florida power outages offset the impact of unseasonably warm weather for utilities. Manufacturing production should post a more modest 0.1% gain on the month (market: 0.2%). Harvey’s impact on gasoline will also affect import prices for September; the market expects import prices to rise by 0.6% though the consensus for ex-petrol prices is for a more moderate 0.2% gain. Lastly, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker (voter) will give a speech at 13:00 ET.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.