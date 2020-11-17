US: Industrial Production expands by 1.1% in October vs. 1% expected

Industrial Production in the US expanded more than expected in October.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after the data.

Industrial Production in the United States expanded by 1.1% on a monthly basis in October, the US Federal Reserve reported on Tuesday. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of 1% and followed September's 0.4% contraction.

Additional takeaways

"After edging up 0.1% in September, manufacturing output increased 1.0% in October."

"Capacity utilization for the industrial sector increased 0.8 percentage point in October to 72.8%."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index recovered modestly from session lows and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 92.37.