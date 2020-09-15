US: Industrial Production expands by 0.4% in August vs. 1% expected

Industrial Production in US expanded at a softer pace than expected in August.

US Dollar Index remains in the negative territory below 93.00.

Industrial Production in the United States expanded by 0.4% on a monthly basis in August, the US Federal Reserve reported on Tuesday. This reading followed July's increase of 3.5% (revised from 3%) and came in worse than the market expectation of 1%.

Additional takeaways

"Manufacturing output continued to improve in August, rising 1.0% but the gains for most manufacturing industries have gradually slowed since June."

"Capacity utilization for the industrial sector increased 0.3 percentage point in August to 71.4%, a rate that is 8.4 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2019) average but 7.3 percentage points above its low in April."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these figures and was last seen losing 0.18% on the day at 92.88.