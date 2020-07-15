Data released on Wednesday showed industrial production rose 5.4% in June, above the 4.3% of market consensus. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out autos led a broadening increase in manufacturing production, while the drag from mining eased as oil demand has firmed a bit.
Key Quotes:
“As more of the nation’s factories re-opened in June, manufacturing production grew 7.2%. Auto & parts production posted another significant bounce (up 105%), as consumers began to return to dealer lots.”
“The rebound extended more broadly beyond the auto sector compared to May, with production in every major manufacturing industry up in June.”
“Manufacturing output is down 11% since January.”
“Total industrial production (IP) rose a more modest 5.4%, as low oil prices continue to weigh on energy extraction.”
“Capacity utilization improved, but underscores the depressed levels of activity relative to the start of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.