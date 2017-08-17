US: Industrial production amongst major economic releases today - TDS

US: Industrial production amongst major economic releases today - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the US session, industrial production for July will serve as the data highlight amid a number of mid and lower-tier releases, explains the analysis team at TDS.
Key Quotes
“TD looks for an on-consensus print, with IP rising by 0.3% m/m though manufacturing production should underperform slightly with a 0.2% advance. The Philadelphia Fed Index for August will be released at 8:30 ET alongside initial jobless claims. Market expectations are for the Philadelphia Fed index to edge lower to 18.0 from 19.5 while claims are forecast to fall to 240k from 244k. Also on the schedule is a 13:00 ET speech by Dallas Fed President Kaplan which will be followed by an audience Q&A and press conference.”
