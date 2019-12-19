US impeachment won’t change China’s trade stance – Global Times

China’s highly influential news publication, Global Times, offers its take on US President Trump’s impeachment and the impact it will have on the US-China trade front.

Key Quotes:

“China has come to the realization that no matter who sits in the White House, whether Republican or Democrat, the US' ill-advised intention to contain China's economic and technological rise will not change.

However, the trade war has also shown that China would never bow to maximum pressure from the US, whether in the form of punitive tariffs or a global crackdown on Chinese technology companies or flagrant intervention in Chinese internal affairs.”

The US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on two accounts – for abuse of power and also for obstructing Congress. Markets paid little heed to the announcement, as USD/JPY kept its range above 109.50 while US dollar now sees a delayed selling wave to the US political woes. The US Treasury yields are seen falling nearly 1%.