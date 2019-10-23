US: Impeachment proceedings still in focus – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts note that for the US economy, impeachment proceedings still remain in focus.

Key Quotes

“In terms of impeachment proceedings at the US Congress, Bloomberg reported overnight that William Taylor, a career bureaucrat who took charge of the US embassy in Ukraine in June, provided House investigators yesterday a meticulously detailed 15-page statement, chronicling an “irregular policy channel” with Kyiv, in which Trump associates circumvented traditional diplomatic paths to pressure the country’s new president to investigate White House political rivals.”

“The report further added that the US envoy testified that a senior diplomat told him in early September that President Donald Trump made U.S. security aid to Ukraine entirely dependent on a public promise to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election.”