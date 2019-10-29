US: Impeachment alone not enough to create market instability – NBF

Analysts at National Bank Financial, the US history indicates that impeachment alone is not sufficient to negatively impact markets.

Key Quotes

“It is important to note, that while impeachment alone might not be enough to create market instability, it can add to the gloom if other negative factors are already looming in the background.”

“Finally, for the time being at least, the markets appear to be pricing in the likelihood that the Senate will not vote to remove Trump from power. Investors are advised to monitor Trump’s support among the Republican rank and file and the right-leaning media. Should Trump lose their support, he would find himself in serious political trouble. This would increase the chances of Trump being removed from power and a Democratic victory in the 2020 presidential election.”