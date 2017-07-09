US: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index climed 1.7% to 53.4By Eren Sengezer
"The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, a leading national poll on consumer confidence, showed positive momentum this month, climbing another 1.7 percent to 53.4 and above the 12-month average of 51," pollster TIPP announced on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- The index has now reached a year in positive territory, which is the longest stretch in more than a decade.
- It also remains the highest reading since March and has demonstrated positive momentum for the second straight month.
- The overall economic optimism is also now aligned with increases in the Presidential Leadership Index
