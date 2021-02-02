US: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index rises to 51.9 in February vs. 51 expected

Economic sentiment in US continued to improve in February.

US Dollar Index preserves its bullish momentum after the data.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index published by Investor's Business Daily (IBD) rose to 51.9 in February from 50.1 in January and beat the market expectation of 51.

"Americans are a little more optimistic about the outlook for the US economy as vaccinations pick up speed and Covid cases come off their peak," the publication read.

On a negative note, "the IBD/TIPP Poll finds that 43% of households have at least one member who is out of work and looking for employment. Another 38% are concerned about job loss in the household," the IBD noted.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index extended its daily rally after this report and was last seen gaining 0.3% on a daily basis at 91.23.